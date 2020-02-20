Grambling pitching unable to hang onto lead; suffers first loss of 2020 at UALR

By: Habtom Keleta/Grambling Athletics

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. | The Grambling State University baseball team allowed a late lead to slip away and fell 6-4 against Little Rock at Gary Hogan Field. The game marks the first loss of the season and snaps a three-game win streak for the Tigers.

Grambling (3-1) trailed early when the Trojans scored off an RBI-single in the first inning. However, the Tigers answered back with a run of their own in the top of the third when Miguel Medina took a base on balls, bringing home Warren Laster. Moments later, with the bases loaded, Jordyn Smith smacked a base clearing double to left-center, scoring Medina, Bailey and Mikey Hernandez to round out the four-run inning.

Despite leading all game, Grambling managed a total of just three hits as Trojans starting pitcher Dillon Delgadillo fanned 10 Tigers batters in 4.1 innings of work. As a team Little Rock struck out Grambling 19 times, but the Tigers solid defense kept them in the game all afternoon until the bottom of the seventh inning when they gave up the game-tying and go-ahead runs.

Defensively, Hernandez and Smith led Grambling with six putouts apiece in the loss.