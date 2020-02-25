Grambling legend James ‘Hound Dog’ Hunter inducted into Black College Football Hall of Fame

GSU Tigers
Posted: / Updated:

The late James “Hound Dog” Hunter was recognized, over the weekend.

The former Tigers cornerback was inducted into the Black College Football Hall of Fame, in Atlanta.

During his time at GSU, he was a three-time “All-American”.

Hunter was drafted by the Lions in 1976. He spent seven seasons with Detroit (1976-82). During that period, he led the team in interceptions in three of those years.

Hunter passed away in 2010.

The Black College Football Hall of Fame was founded in 2009, by two Grambling legends, Doug Williams and James “Shack” Harris.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories