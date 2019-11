Grambling returns to action this week. In their final game before the Bayou Classic, they’ll travel to Mississippi Valley (2-7, 1-4 SWAC).

The Tigers enter with a five-game winning streak. During that stretch, they’ve risen to the fifth ranked team in the SWAC in overall offense.

Head coach Broderick Fobbs and his team aren’t taking any team lightly. Especially a Delta Devils bunch who have dropped three of their last four games.