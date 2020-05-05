Grambling great, Richardson High School alum, Billy Manning passes away

The Grambling football family is in mourning. Former Tigers offensive lineman, Billy Manning, has passed away.

Manning played for the former Richardson High School in West Monroe.

After graduating, he played under Eddie Robinson at Grambling. Following his playing days, Manning served as an Offensive Line Coach for the Tigers.

In 2016, he was inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame.

In an interview from the ceremony, NBC 10’s Chris Demirdjian asked Manning about the feeling of being enshrined into the Hall.

“Right at the top, right at the top, ” Manning said. “[I] had the chance to play with some good football players. [I] had the chance to coach some good football players, when I was coaching here. I thought about my mom to tell you the truth. She’s not with us. So, I said, ‘Wow. I wish this could’ve happened earlier.’ So, she could’ve enjoyed the ceremony.”