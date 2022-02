Grambling football alum, John Cohen, is bringing Grambling to NASCAR.

Cohen, who now owns, NY Racing, is introducing the No. 44 car to the racing world – and hopefully to the Daytona 500.

The car is up for qualifying on Wednesday night. If the Chevy Camaro, driven by NASCAR veteran Greg Biffle pulls through, No. 44 will be on full display during Sunday’s Daytona 500 on Fox 14.