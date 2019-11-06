Grambling falls in close battle to SEC foe Florida; Ouachita alum Washington with 21 points for Lady Tigers

Grambling falls in their season opener, to Florida, 72-65.

Ouachita High School alum Brandi Washington led the Lady Tigers with 21 points.

Head coach Freddie Murray saw his team lead 52-5 entering the fourth quarter. But, the Lady Gators pulled away in the final 10 minutes of play.

Florida scored 24 points of Grambling turnovers.

GSU will travel to play Baylor on Friday evening at 6:00.

Lady Bears head coach Kim Mulkey, who previously served as an assistant at Louisiana Tech, will face Grambling for the first time since the 2018 NCAA Tournament.