Grambling edges Alabama State, Tigers 2-0 in SWAC play

Grambling (7-7, 2-0 SWAC) defeats Alabama State (1-14, 0-2 SWAC) 68-63 on Monday night inside the Hobdy Assembly Center.

Despite only shooting 39 percent from the field, GSU’s production came from an unlikely source: the bench.

Redshirt sophomore Cameron Christon led the team with 13 points. He joined Devante Jackson (12 points) and Ivy Smith, Jr. (10 points) as three Tigers who reached double digits in scoring.

Also helping the G-Men, free throw shooting. Donte Jackson’s team shot 11-of-14 (84 percent) from the charity stripe in the first half.

Grambling will spend the next two games on the road. Southern on Saturday, and Alcorn State next Monday.