Grambling 2020 football schedule released; Bayou Classic set for November 28

By: Habtom Keleta-Asst. AD for Media Relations
Story Links
GRAMBLING, La. | The Grambling State Tigers released their schedule for the 2020 football season.
The Tigers kick off the season in the 2020 SWAC/MEAC Challenge against South Carolina State on September 6 in Atlanta. Grambling will then head to Mobile to face the University of South Alabama Jaguars. After traveling to San Antonio to battle UTSA, Grambling will take on SWAC rival Prairie View A&M in the annual State Fair Classic in Dallas.
On October 3, the Tigers open their home schedule as they play host to Mississippi Valley for Hall of Fame/High School Day.
After a SWAC matchup with Alcorn State, Grambling will host Alabama State for Homecoming on October 17. Military Appreciation/Senior Day is scheduled for November 7 as UAPB comes to town.
The annual Bayou Classic against Southern is set for November 28 in New Orleans.
Grambling 2020 schedule:
South Carolina vs. Grambling (Atlanta) – September 6th
Grambling vs. South Alabama – Septemberr 12th
Grambling vs. UTSA – September 19th
Prairie View A&M vs. Grambling (Dallas) – September 26th
Mississippi Valley State vs. Grambling – October 3rd
Grambling vs. Alcorn – October 10th
Alabama State vs. Grambling – October 17th
Grambling vs. Texas Southern – October 31st
Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. Grambling – November 7th
Grambling vs. Alabama A&M – November 14th
Southern vs. Grambling (New Orleans) – November 28th