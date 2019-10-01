Could Ouachita alum Charles Wright see more action as Grambling’s quarterback?

Grambling is off to their first 0-4 start in six seasons. That includes last Saturday’s loss to Prairie View in the State Fair Classic in Dallas.

Starting quarterback Geremy Hickbottom finished 21-for-37, with 158 yards passing, and one touchdown.

Ouachita alum, and Tigers backup quarterback, Charles Wright saw some playing time in the contest. He finished 3-for-3, with 39 yards in the air.

Wright entered the game, as GSU was looking for a spark on offense. The redshirt senior rushed for a short, two-yard touchdown in the second half, which allowed the G-Men to climb within one score.

During Monday’s press conference, head coach Broderick Fobbs spoke on if Wright will eventually take over for Hickbottom as the team’s starter.