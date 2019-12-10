GSU legend Eddie Robinson #5 in ESPN all-time coaching list

Grambling head coach Eddie Robinson, 78, is taken away from Eddie Robinson Stadium after coaching his last home game in Grambling, La., Saturday, Nov. 15, 1997. Robinson, who has coached Grambling for 57 years, lost his final home game to North Carolina A&T 37-35. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Eddie Robinson is the fifth-best college football coach of all time, according to a new ranking from ESPN.

ESPN released its list of the top college football coaches of all time and Grambling State University legend Eddie Robinson was ranked 5th.

Robinson finished with a coaching record of 408 wins, 165 losses and 15 ties.

Under Robinson, Grambling won nine black college national championships and 17 SWAC titles.

