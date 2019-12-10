GSU legend Eddie Robinson #5 in ESPN all-time coaching list

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Eddie Robinson is the fifth-best college football coach of all time, according to a new ranking from ESPN.
ESPN released its list of the top college football coaches of all time and Grambling State University legend Eddie Robinson was ranked 5th.
Robinson finished with a coaching record of 408 wins, 165 losses and 15 ties.
Under Robinson, Grambling won nine black college national championships and 17 SWAC titles.
