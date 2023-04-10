WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Grambling State softball team had a weekend off due to their Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) series versus Alcorn State was postponed due to inclement weather.
Although no game was played on the mound two lady tigers received exciting news entering the weekend.
Redshirt senior India Wells and sophomore Kaytlyn Moore lead the top three in the nation for stolen bases in college softball.
Georgia natives India Wells lead at the number three spot with 33 and Kaytlyn Moore leads the number one spot with 36.
The two queens on the diamond and the rest of GSU Softball are back in action Wednesday when they host Northwestern State for a single mid-week contest.
First pitch is set for 3 p.m. At the GSU Softball Complex.