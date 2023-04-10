WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Grambling State softball team had a weekend off due to their Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) series versus Alcorn State was postponed due to inclement weather.

Although no game was played on the mound two lady tigers received exciting news entering the weekend.

Redshirt senior India Wells and sophomore Kaytlyn Moore lead the top three in the nation for stolen bases in college softball.

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗡𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻☝️



Enetering this weekend, @GSUSOFTBALL leads the nation in stolen bases. Kaytlyn Moore is also No. 1️⃣ in the country while India Wells is No. 3️⃣!#GramFam | #ThisIsTheG🐯🥎 pic.twitter.com/sCwoaYNpyk — Grambling State Softball (@GSUSOFTBALL) April 8, 2023

Georgia natives India Wells lead at the number three spot with 33 and Kaytlyn Moore leads the number one spot with 36.

The two queens on the diamond and the rest of GSU Softball are back in action Wednesday when they host Northwestern State for a single mid-week contest.

First pitch is set for 3 p.m. At the GSU Softball Complex.