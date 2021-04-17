GSU and Southern ROTC team up to run Bayou Classic official game ball, in rainy conditions, from Grambling to Shreveport

Getting up at 5 in the morning is rarely easy. But the ROTC from Grambling and Southern made it seem like it wasn’t so difficult. But, it was for a good cause.

Friday morning, all gathered in Grambling to race nearly 70 miles from GSU to Shreveport’s Independence Stadium – in the rain!

35 different cadets shared running duties. And, all took the less-dangerous highway 80 route to arrive in Shreveport.

Recent Grambling graduate, Deja Harrison, explains to NBC 10 Sports what made both sides want to do this.

