Grambling’s new Offensive Coordinator, Eric Marty, on finding the next quarterback, ” …Who’s going to move the chains, get completions, and put points on the scoreboard?”

The search is off for Grambling’s newest Offensive Coordinator. But, the search is still on for GSU’s quarterback for the Fall.

Tuesday, the Tigers hired former Reedley College Head Coach, Eric Marty to the vacant position. The last two seasons out West, Marty’s offenses were ranked within the top five of all junior colleges in California.

During the Spring 2021 season, Grambling went through two Offensive Coordinators in three weeks. During the team’s break from football, due to COVID-19 concerns, Geremy Hickbottom entered his name in the transfer portal.

Marty tells NBC 10 Sports how the search for a new quarterback will be handled.

“…Obviously, the guys that are on campus are going to have a tremendous opportunity, ” says Marty. “It’s a blank slate for all of them. I went through a coaching change in college. At the end of the day, it’s not about who recruited you, how many stars you have at the quarterback position. Who’s going to move the chains, get completions, and put points on the scoreboard?”

Marty formerly played college football for Chapman University in Orange, California. Professionally, he played football in Italy and in Australia. While down under, Marty won a Australian Bowl Most Valuable Player award.