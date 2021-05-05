Grambling’s new Offensive Coordinator, Eric Marty, on the state of the current roster, ” … by no means is the cupboard bare…”

After going through a pair of Offensive Coordinators, during the COVID-19 Spring 2021 football season, Grambling has found their guy: Eric Marty.

The Washington state native arrives from a Head Coaching gig at Reedley College, in Fresno, California.

During his five seasons, the team finished 27-17-2. The last two seasons, Marty led offenses that sat within the top five out of all junior colleges in California.

Collegiately, Marty played for Chapman University in Orange, California. Professionally, he suited up in the Italian and Australian football leagues.

Marty tells NBC 10 Sports his thoughts on the current roster.

“It’s a really exciting opportunity because I’ve been recently some places where we really had to build it from scratch to get a chance to play a caliber of football that we want to play, ” says Marty. “By no means is the cupboard bare at Grambling right now. I think we’ve really got a great nucleus of guys coming back … trying to find a transfer addition or two this summer that can be difference makers.”