Grambling’s James Cooper on team entering SWAC tournament on losing streak and downtime, ‘…chance to rejuvenate our batteries…

Grambling baseball didn’t enter the SWAC tournament as they hoped. The Tigers have dropped five straight games. Their last win was on April 30, a 5-2 home victory over Prairie View A&M.

Any hopes to releasing any bad vibes before postseason play were dashed, after weather forced a cancellation of GSU’s final two regular season games at Dallas Baptist.

Now, James Cooper and company are forced to wake up at the crack of dawn, and suit up for a 9 a.m. date with Alabama A&M. This 2021 SWAC festivities will take place in Madison, Alabama – a suburb of Huntsville.

The scheduled first pitch time isn’t ideal. But, it comes with the territory of being a No. 2 seed, in this case. The Bulldogs are ranked No. 3, also in the West bracket.

Coach Cooper assures that entering postseason action on a losing streak has some positives.

“With the downtime we’ve had, we’ve had a chance to rest some guys, ” says Cooper. “…Especially when you look at some of the starters that we’re playing in 40 consecutive games. Those guys needed a break. So the downtime did give us a chance to rejuvenate our batteries, so to speak.”

Grambling and Alabama A&M play Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. in Madison, Alabama. The game can be seen by clicking, here.

