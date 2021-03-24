Grambling’s Fall 2021 football schedule highlighted with trips to FAMU, Canton, Ohio, and Houston

As the Spring rendition for Grambling’s football 2021 season rolls on, the Tigers released what’s to come in the Fall.

Picture Courtesy of Grambling Athletics

The 2021 Fall football schedule has been released. The Tigers will open with Tennessee State in the Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic, in Canton, Ohio on September 5. Broderick Fobbs’ team will then travel to Southern Miss on September 11 and Houston to face the Cougars on September 18.

The G-men will host the first of their three home games on October 2, when facing Alabama A&M on Pro Football Hall of Fame Day and High School Day.

On October 16, Grambling will take on Texas Southern for Homecoming at Eddie Robinson Stadium. Bethune-Cookman will be welcomed to “The Hole” on November 13 for Senior Day.