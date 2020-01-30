Grambling’s Donte Jackson, Louisiana Tech’s Eric Konkol remember Kobe Bryant

We continue to remember the nine lives lost in Sunday’s tragic accident. Two of those include NBA legend Kobe Bryant, and his daughter Gianna.

Louisiana Tech head coach Eric Konkol met Bryant during his time as an assistant basketball coach at Miami.

Grambling’s Donte Jackson grew up in the heart of Bryant’s run with the Lakers. Jackson also knew of Bryant’s talents, while meeting with other top basketball players in the country, during the prestigious “ABCD” Basketball camp.

“When I heard about the news, I felt like I lost a family member, ” says Jackson. “You see Kobe has kids, you have kids. Go through life and you have different experiences. Throughout his whole journey, you’ve been following it.”

“Kobe Bryant has really impacted every single person who has played basketball, ” says Konkol. “Seeing memorials all over the world, people that were inspired admired his greatness. And, I’m one of those.”