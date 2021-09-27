Grambling’s Broderick Fobbs on quarterback change, ‘… right now the freshman is the most confident thrower we have …’

It’s a streak no one associated with Grambling, currently, wants any part of: losing four straight to bitter rival, Prairie View A&M.

As a result of Saturday’s 24-10 loss to the Panthers, the Tigers have also dropped three straight contests this season.

Starting quarterback, Elijah Walker was pulled from the contest, in favor of highly touted freshman, Noah Bodden. The Tigers’ newcomer was previously the top-rated quarterback from the State of New York.

After four weeks of play, Grambling’s offense is averaging 112 yards per game.

“Well, we just didn’t feel like that [Elijah] was giving us the spark that we needed. Elijah has had an opportunity from last season through the first two or three weeks this season, as well. We feel like it’s been a struggle right now. We feel [Noah] is the most confident thrower that we have. You saw it, and he came in, and he went right to it.”

Grambling celebrates their 2021 home opener versus Alabama State, Saturday at 2:00 p.m.