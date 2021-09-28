Grambling’s Broderick Fobbs on Arcadia alum, CJ Russell, ‘… we want to make sure we get him the ball … ‘

Those who have watched Arcadia football over the years have seen it, now Grambling faithful are witnessing CJ Russell’s success.

The Hornet football alum has rushed for just under 100 yards in three games play, this season. The Tigers have relied on Russell’s services to help them through a challenging September, as a team, on the ground. To date, GSU is averaging 112 yards per game, last in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC).

“CJ has tremendous upside, ” says Grambling Head Football Coach, Broderick Fobbs. “He’s learning the position more each day … he’s one of our feature players. We want to make sure we get him the ball.”