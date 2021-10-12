Grambling’s Broderick Fobbs following loss to Alcorn, “Everything that could possibly happen, happened”

Offense was one of the issues that led to Alcorn’s 24-20 win over Grambling last Saturday. Numbers-wise, the G-Men were out gained by the Braves, in terms of offensive production.

Rushing the rock, the Tigers ended up with 86 yards on 25 attempts. Throwing the ball, Grambling found the end zone on two occasions. However, both of those scores were in the fourth quarter. Too little, too late?

“It’s very, very disappointing, ” says Grambling Head Coach, Broderick Fobbs. “There’s no one more frustrated than our coaches and our players. And, everyone in our locker room. For the second week in a row, we came out flat. Didn’t play how we wanted to. Played about as bad as of a half of football as you can have. Everything that could possibly happen, happened. Turnover, punt block, penalties.”