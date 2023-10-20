GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Grambling has been on an hot win streak with 8 and currently sitting 6-nil in conference on the season.

One of those wins includes Grambling beating Louisiana Tech 2-1 earlier in October for the first time since 2008.

The seniors on the team have enjoyed the success thus far and are ready to accept the next challenge that awaits Friday night.

Senior Defender Adrianna Pratt highlights the team’s process this season. “We had a pretty hard non-conference schedule as well and we did pretty decent. We knew just based on our non-conference schedule that we’re going to have a lot of good ammunition going to the conference Tournament”, said Pratt.

Teammate Beatriz Kretteis adds “We’ve been doing pretty well, it’s time for us to be dialed in. We’re really close to reaching our goal, which is ultimately to win the SWAC and then win the SWAC tournament to advance to the NCAA tournament. So coming up this weekend when we will beat Jackson and Southern will be another step closer to accomplishing our goal,” says Kretteis.

Up Next:

The first kick is set for 4 p.m. The GSU Soccer Complex plus GSU’s soccer match versus Jackson State has been designated “pink night” for breast cancer awareness.

Oct. 22 their senior day game will serve as “pride day” as GSU Soccer hosts Southern at 12 p.m.