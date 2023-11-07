GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Grambling State Women’s Basketball team tipped off their season opener on a high note, the Lady Tigers were 6-points shy of cracking 100 points after defeating Champion Christian 93 to 48 on Monday night on Willis Reed Court at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Center.

Grambling shot 43.5 percent from the floor (37-of-85) and 31.8 percent (7-of-22) from 3-point range. Plus, the Lady Tigers were 50.0 percent (12-of-24) from the charity stripe. Champion Christian shot a lower overall percentage from the floor going 17-of-60 from the field (28.3 percent) but shot better than GSU from behind the arc, going 4-of-24 from long range.

On top of a dominance performance from the team. GSU had 14 second-chance points, 37 fast-break points plus 62 points off the bench. Four GSU players scored in double figures in the victorious performance.

Next up for Grambling State the Lady Tigers are set to face off against the University of North Texas on Thursday, November 9th with tip-off at 6:30 PM.