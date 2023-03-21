By: Grambling Athletics

GRAMBLING, La. | Grambling State University Athletics has announced a change in leadership of the women’s basketball program. Coach Freddie Murray has been relieved of his duties, effective immediately.

“I’d like thank coach Murray for his service to the women’s basketball program and his commitment to the department and wish him the best in his future endeavors,” said Vice President and Director of Athletics Dr. Trayvean Scott.

Murray, who served as head coach for seven season, finished his tenure with an overall record of 93-115.

A National search for a new coach will commence immediately.