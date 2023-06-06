Article by Grambling State Athletics – Kiona White

GRAMBLING, La. | The Grambling State University Women’s Volleyball program has announced its 2023 Summer Camp lineup.



The camps are designed to provide young athletes with a unique opportunity to enhance their volleyball skills while receiving expert coaching from experienced instructors. With a variety of camps available, GSU aims to cater to a wide range of age groups and skill levels.



Grambling State’s Summer Volleyball Camps will take place at Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center. Participants can look forward to a comprehensive training program that includes fundamental skills development, position-specific training, and game strategy. Led by a team of experienced coaches, athletes will receive individualized attention and feedback to help them improve their overall performance on the court.

The following camps will be offered: All Skills Camp (5th-12th Grade)

Date: July 13th

Time: 10:00am – 5:00pm

Price: $75

http://register.ryzer.com/camp.cfm?ID=247981

Youth Camp (6th-8th Grade)

Date: July 14th – July 15th

Time: 9:00am – 12:00pm

Price: $75

http://register.ryzer.com/camp.cfm?ID=247990

Elite Camp (9th-12th Grade)

Date: July 14th – July 15th

Time: 4:00pm – 7:00pm

Price: $75

http://register.ryzer.com/camp.cfm?ID=247991

First Contact & Setter Camp (9th-12th Grade)

Date: July 21st – July 22nd

Time: 9:00am – 12:00pm

Price: $75

http://register.ryzer.com/camp.cfm?ID=248759

