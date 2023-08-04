GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — We take look inside each position group on Grambling State’s gridiron with a mix of experienced players and impressive newcomers. GSU’s Wide Receiver group is adjusting to a new up tempo play style during the 2023 Fall Camp. The G-Men continue to build momentum between one another as they improve its skills and competition heading into the 2023 season.

