GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Grambling State fans got a look at the 2023 GSU Women’s Volleyball team in an exhibition match with Henderson State.

The Lady Tigers brought the competitiveness in winning all three matches.



“I’m very excited to have Volleyball back in the spring we didn’t really get to do much so we’re all really eager to get going,” says GSU’s Head Coach Paige Phillip. “It’s been a great preseason, and the scrimmage went really well with Henderson State. It’s still a lot of things we can work on, and it was really nice seeing different lineups and different people in different positions. I think we did well to go into the weekend the scrimmage really helped.”

Up Next, Grambling State head on the road to Hammond, Louisiana and open their 2023 season at the Southeastern Louisiana Tournament on Friday August 25, first serve set for 12:30 p.m.