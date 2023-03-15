WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) –Grambling State Softball team host Jackson State for a midweek contest Wednesday, Mar. 15th first pitch at 3:00 p.m. at GSU Softball Complex.
Grambling State vs. Jackson State for a SWAC midweek contest
