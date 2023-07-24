Grambling, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Grambling State University Volleyball recently released it’s schedule for the upcoming season with a more than a few of battle tested rivalries being renewed this year.

Grambling will open exhibition play on their home court on August 23rd against Henderson State, just before they will be packing up to hit the road for a few away games at the Southern Louisiana Tournament in Hammond, La. They will face off against UTEP, Washington, and the host Southern Louisiana.

Shortly after, the fun rivalry fun will begin when the University of Louisiana-Monroe Warrharks come to town for the home opener on August 26th. It will be the first time the schools have played each other in two years; Grambling won the last matchup in 2021 when the Lady Tigers took home their first victory over ULM in the school’s history.