WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Grambling State Baseball team was back on the diamond Sunday afternoon as the G-men continued to battle to stay in control of the top spot

in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) West Division.

GSU’s Trevor Hatton Homers Twice to lift the Tigers squad with a 12-2 victory over Prairie View A&M on Sunday afternoon at Wilbert Ellis Field at R.W.E. Jones Park.

Hatton led the Tigers at the plate, going 3-for-5 with two home runs and five RBI. His second home run of the day sealed the win for Grambling State (21-21 overall, 16-5 SWAC).