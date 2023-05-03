WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Grambling State baseball returns to the diamond for a single-game mid-week contest at Stephen F. Austin on Wednesday

The G-men are coming off defeating Prairie View A&M in a 12-2 mercy rule to claim a 2-1 series Victory over the Panthers on Sunday.

The Tigers improved to 16 and five in conference play and remain no.1 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) West Division standings.

Trevor Hatton led the Tigers at the plate, going 3-for-5 with two home runs and five RBI. Extending his record to 70 and ranking no.1 in the conference for RBIs.

The first pitch for the game for Grambling State versus Stephen F. Austin is set for 6 p.m. in Nacogdoches, Texas.