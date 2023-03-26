WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — It was another big day for Grambling State baseball, as the Tigers got the ball rolling with six big runs in the first inning before a short rain delay

would pause the game in the 5th against Alcorn State. The G-Men defeated the Braves 14-6 in six innings for the series sweep Sunday afternoon at Wilbert Ellis Field at R.W.E. Jones Park.

Next up for the G-Men, they travel down to Baton Rouge for a midweek contest with LSU on Tuesday.

The first pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. at Alex Box Stadium and will be broadcast on SEC network+.