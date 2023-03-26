WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Grambling State Softball was one of the last two teams left undefeated in the Southwestern Athletic Conference. The Lady Tigers went to battle against SWAC defending champs Prairie View A&M University, the Braves used a strong 5th inning to build a 2-0 lead before adding one more run in the 7th to defeat Grambling State 3-0. The Lady Braves snapped GSU’s 9-game win streak at GSU Softball Complex Sunday morning.

Alcorn State is now the lone team undefeated in the SWAC Conference standings.

Grambling struggled offensively at the plate scattering three hits against Prairie View starter pitcher Cailin Massey.

Massey dominated on the mound for prairie view she strikeout 10 batters in the opening series against GSU.

GSU starter Erin Gibbs pitched all seven innings, striking out six batters. She allowed three runs on eight hits and two walks.

Grambling State will run it back on the mound for its doubleheader against Prairie View A&M’s

The first pitch is set for 1 p.m. at the GSU Softball Complex.