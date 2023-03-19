WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Grambling state softball defeated Arkansas – Pine Bluff

7-2 Sunday afternoon for the weekend Southwestern Athletic Conference series sweep.

𝟳 𝗪𝗜𝗡𝗦 𝗜𝗡 𝗔 𝗥𝗢𝗪‼️



The longest winning streak for the Lady Tigers since the 2018-19 season! #GramFam | #ThisIsTheG🐯🥎 pic.twitter.com/mBB9psjlZs — Grambling State Softball (@GSUSOFTBALL) March 19, 2023

According to GSUTigers.com As a team, the Lady Tigers recorded seven hits. Robinson went 2-for-3 at the plate, drove in one run, and picked up two RBIs.

The Lady Tigers improve to 18 and eight on the season and 6-0 in SWAC play

GSU leads first in the west division of the SWAC standings.

Alabama State and Prairie View A&M are two of the three teams in the SWAC still undefeated next to Grambling State.

Up next, Grambling State faces Mississippi Valley on Wednesday, March 22 at 2 p.m. at the Bettye Giles Softball Field in Itta Bena, Miss.