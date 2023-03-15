GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Grambling State Softball team host Jackson State for a midweek Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) contest. The Lady Tigers for GSU dominated from the start with Dacia Richard kicking things with two strikeouts in the first inning. GSU Infielder Anaiyah Fultz homered twice to help lead Grambling State with a 12-4 victory in six innings over Jackson State on Wednesday afternoon at the GSU Softball Complex

Inside the contest according to GSUTigers.com

Dacia Richard (4-2) picked up her fourth win on the season, surrendering one run on four hits with three strikeouts.

Kaytlyn Moore, Cadashia Collins, and Nyah Jones recorded two hits in the game. Moore and Collins both went 2-for-5 with one RBI, while Jones went 2-for-3.

Jackson State cut Grambling’s lead in half at the top of the fifth, adding three runs, pulling within four runs 8-4, but Grambling State continued with the hot bat to extend to 11-4 with one out in the bottom of the sixth. Cadashia Collins for GSU wrapped the game up with an RBI single up the middle, securing the run-rule win for the GSU.