WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Grambling State’s Softball team opened their home series finale against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, by securing a 4-3 victory Saturday afternoon at the GSU Softball Complex.
Grambling State Softball defeats UAPB 4-3 in the SWAC series opener
May 01 2023 07:55 am
