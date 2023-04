WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Grambling State’s Softball team wrapped up its weekend home series finale against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The Lady Tigers captured a 13-3 win in five innings in game one of the doubleheader contest Sunday Afternoon at the GSU Softball Complex.

GSU Softball Infielder India Wells on third base (Photo credit: Dominique Williams)

UAPB avoided a series sweep after securing a 4-3 win in game two.