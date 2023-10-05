RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Wednesday night soccer fans witnessed a Lincoln Parish showdown between Louisiana Tech and Grambling State Women’s soccer at Robert Mack Caruthers Field.

During the second half inside the Mack After being tied one nil a piece. In the 88th minute GSU Lady Tiger Kayla Reed scored the game-winning goal with an assist by Beatriz Kretteis. The win marked the first-ever victory for Grambling State.



“Scoring a goal was just honestly just a dream and I couldn’t be happier, says GSU Forward Kayla Reed. “It’s huge, we’re always stressed before the game and now we come out with the win is huge. We just battled, we trusted each other, we were there for each other, and it was a great team effort all around.”

inside the numbers according to GSUTigers

Louisiana Tech outshot Grambling State 19-9. However, GSU placed more shots on goal. The Tigers put five attempts on frame, while La. Tech placed four on target.

The Lady Techsters held a 7-3 advantage on corner kicks.

Grambling State committed 13 fouls; La. Tech was whistled for nine.

Madison Covey-Taylor played the full game in goal for GSU, making three saves and allowing one goal.

played the full game in goal for GSU, making three saves and allowing one goal. The victory was GSU’s fifth consecutive win.

“A big win over Tech, as an in-state rivalry they are a good team, they are a quality team and we’re happy with this win. Head Coach Justin Wager continues “We’ve been playing well our defense hung in there, they played tight credit to them and Maddie with a couple of saves which helped out our defense. We’re on a five-game winning streak and we’re excited for the future and the rest of the season, said Wager.”

Up Next:

Grambling State hits the road to take on Mississippi Valley State on Friday. La Tech faces Western Kentucky on Thursday, Oct. 12 in Bowling Green, Ky.