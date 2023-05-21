By: Curtis Ford (Grambling State Athletics)

GRAMBLING, La. | The Grambling State University baseball team begins the 2023 Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Tournament as the West Division No. 1 Seed and will take on No. 4 Jackson State (East Division) on Wednesday, May 24 at Russ Chandler Stadium on the campus Georgia Tech in Atlanta, Ga.

GSU clinched the top seed after finishing the regular season with a 27-24 overall record, and a 22-7 mark in conference play. It’s the first time Grambling State enters the tourney as the No. 1 seed in the West Division since 2017.

Jackson State enters the tournament 28-23 overall and 13-17 in the SWAC.

The SWAC Baseball Tournament is set to run from May 24-28 will be broadcast live on the SWAC Digital Network.

Tournament Schedule :

Wednesday, May 24

Game 1 – (W2) Texas Southern vs. (E3) Florida A&M, 9:00 a.m.

Game 2 – (E2) Bethune-Cookman vs. (W3) Southern, 12:00 p.m.

Game 3 – (E1) Alabama State vs. (W4) Prairie View A&M, 3:00 p.m.

Game 4 – (W1) Grambling State vs. (E4) Jackson State, 6:00 p.m.

Thursday, May 25

Game 5 – Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 3, 9:00 a.m.

Game 6 – Loser Game 2 vs. Loser Game 4, 12:00 p.m.

Game 7 – Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 3, 3:00 p.m.

Game 8 – Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 4, 6:00 p.m.

Friday, May 26

Game 9 – Winner Game 5 vs. Loser Game 7, 9:00 a.m.

Game 10 – Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 8, 12:00 p.m.

Game 11 – Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 9, 3:00 p.m.

Game 12 – Winner Game 10 vs. Winner Game 8, 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 27 (If necessary)

Game 11b – Loser Game 11 vs. Winner Game 11, 12:00 p.m.

Game 12b – Loser Game 12 vs. Winner Game 12. 3:00 p.m.

Sunday, May 28

Game 13 – Championship Game, 1:00 p.m.



All times listed Eastern Standard Time (EST)



