WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) –For the first time since the 2017-18 season, Grambling State Tigers have been crowned the Southwestern Athletic Conference title after defeating Alabama State 69 to 49 Saturday afternoon on Willis Reed Court.

The victory kept GSU on top of the SWAC standings alongside Alcorn State, Tigers’ closed the regular season tied for the most wins in program history with 22-8 overall and most SWAC wins 15-3 in the program history.

The SWAC tourney starts Wednesday and Grambling have entered as the number two seed as they gear up to face No. 7-seed Bethune Cookman in the quarter-finals.

Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. at Bartow arena in Birmingham, Alabama.