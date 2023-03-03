GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Grambling State Men’s basketball scores win no. 21 after defeating Alabama A&M 60-48 Thursday night on Willis Reed Court inside the Frederick C. Hobdy Assembly Center.

The victory also improved the Tiger’s win streak to eight, after a dominant display of defense on the floor. GSU maintained a strong presence on the offensive side of the ball shooting 45.5 percent from the paint. The Tigers went 4-for-12 from the three-point line.

Game leaders of the night, Shawndarius Cowart and Cameron Christon lead Grambling State with 14 points. Christon boost his scoring performance with four rebounds, five assists, two blocks, and two steals. Cowart added three boards, a pair of steals, and an assist to his tally.

Jourdan Smith flirted with a double-double, posting 11 points with eight rebounds, three assists, and two steals.

Grambling State carried the game away in the final moments to secure the 12-point win.

According to Gsutigers.com, “The win kept GSU perched atop the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) standings alongside Alcorn State, improving the Tigers’ record to 21-8 overall and 14-3 in the conference play.”

Grambling State returns back on Willis Reed Court Saturday, March 4th for Senior Day versus Alabama State. Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m. at the Fredrick C. Howdy Assembly Center.