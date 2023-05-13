MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Grambling State baseball trailed Arkansas Pine-Bluff after the Golden Lions hit a solo home run in the third inning to get a lead going. The G-men even the game after Cameron Bufford’s RBI Double led to Grambling’s Keylon Mack crossing the plate for the score.

Grambling took the lead after a wild pitch thrown by Arkansas Pine-Bluff, LaMarcus Jones cross the plate to bring the Tigers in front by one. The G-men defeat the Golden Lions 2-1 inside Wilbert Ellis Field at Jones Park.

Lorenzo Peterson pitched a complete game and struck out 10 batters in the contest.

Grambling returns for game two Saturday, May 13th with the first pitch at 3 p.m.