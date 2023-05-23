By: Curtis Ford (Grambling State Athletics)

ATLANTA, Ga. | The Grambling State University baseball team landed four student-athletes on the 2023 All-Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) postseason teams, announced by the conference on Tuesday night.

Keylon Mack , Cameron Bufford , and Trevor Hatton garnered All-SWAC First Team honors, while redshirt freshman Kyle Walker earned a spot on the second team.

Mack, a redshirt senior from Gladewater, Texas, showcased why he’s one of the most dominant hitters in the SWAC during the 2023 campaign. The slugger sported a batting average of .359 with 53 RBI, 19 doubles, and 13 home runs, the second-most in the conference. His 19 doubles were also the best in the league.

Bufford landed on the first team after a regular season that saw him belt 12 home runs, the third most in the SWAC while batting .321 with 13 doubles and five triples. The South Holland, Ill. native also stole six bases.

Hatton boasted one of the most powerful bats in the conference, smashing 12 home runs and leading the SWAC in RBIs with 71. He also batted .305 with 12 home runs, 11 doubles and five triples with 51 runs scored. He’s also stolen 27 bases, which ranks him seventh in the conference.

Walker had a sensational breakout season from the Tigers, batting .357 with 25 RBI, six doubles, two triples, and two home runs. He also scored 46 runs and went 21-of-22 on stolen base attempts. Walker’s 21 steals ranked him among the best on the SWAC, placing him ninth in the conference.

Up Next

Grambling State opens the 2023 SWAC Baseball Tournament on Wednesday versus East Division No. 4 seed, Jackson State. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. at Russ Chandler Stadium and will be streamed live on the SWAC Digital Network.

