WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — It was a big college gameday action on the mound

Grambling State got the ball rolling swinging nothing but bombs straight out of the dugout for a 20-3 and 7-6 doubleheader victory over Alcorn State Saturday afternoon at Wilbert Ellis Field at R.W.E. Jones Park.

Inside the game:

The Tigers crossed the plate with 8 runs over Alcorn in the second inning. Then the bottom of the third Grambling with another big inning as the tigers score 10 runs to stretch the lead to 18-2 taking game one to 20-3 Victory.

In game two Grambling state was on the boards early leading 3-0 over Alcorn. GSU pushed a 5-2 lead until the braves would find their way around the mound to cut the deficit trailing 7-4. Alcorn would put up two more runs on top of the ninth trailing by one.

The G-men remained tight on defense for the rest of the inning and finish with the 7-6 victory.

Grambling’s Terry Burrell the fourth with the grand slam and Trevor Hatton with the three-homer in game one and Keylon Mack plated two home runs in game two.

Up next for Grambling State, the Tigers will close out the three-game series Sunday, March 26th. The first pitch is set for 1 p.m.