Article by: Grambling State Athletics Curtis Ford

GRAMBLING, La. | The Grambling State University softball team earned the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) West Division No. 2 seed in the 2023 SWAC Softball Tournament and opened play versus Florida A&M, the No. 3 seed from the East Division, on Tuesday, May 9 at 12 p.m.

The double-elimination tournament is being held at the Gulfport Sportsplex in Gulfport, Miss., and runs from May 9 through the championship game on May 12.

GSU earned the No. 2 seed after finishing the regular season with a 30-20-1 overall record and a 15-9 mark in SWAC play. It marked the first time that the GSU softball program achieved at least 30 wins since the 2001 season.

This is also the highest that the Tigers have been seeded in the SWAC Softball Tournament since earning the No. 2 seeding in 2009.

All tournament games will be available live on the SWAC Digital Network.

Tuesday, May 9

Game 1 – (E2) Bethune-Cookman vs. (W3) Texas Southern, 9:00 a.m.

Game 2 – (W2) Grambling State vs. (E3) Florida A&M, 12:00 p.m.

Game 3 – (W1) Prairie View A&M vs. (E4) Jackson State, 3:00 p.m.

Game 4 – (E1) Alabama State vs. (W4) Alcorn State, 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday, May 10

Game 5 – Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 3, 9:00 a.m.

Game 6 – Loser Game 2 vs. Loser Game 4, 12:00 p.m.

Game 7 – Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 3, 3:00 p.m.

Game 8 – Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 4, 6:00 p.m.

Thursday, May 11

Game 9 – Winner Game 5 vs. Loser Game 7

Game 10 – Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 8

Game 11 – Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8

Game 12 – Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10

Friday, May 12

Game 13 – Winner Game 12 vs. Loser Game 11

Game 14 – Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 13

Saturday, May 13 (if necessary)

Game 15 – Championship Game 2

FOLLOW GRAMBLING STATE ATHLETICS

For complete coverage of Grambling State athletics, please follow the Tigers on social media at @GSU_Tigers (Twitter), /GramblingStateTigers1901 (Facebook), @gramblingathletics (Instagram) or visit the official home of Grambling State Athletics at gsutigers.com.