GRAMBLING, La (KTVE/KARD) — The Grambling State University Women’s Basketball was back on Willis Reed Court for a homecourt battle between the Jackson State Lady Tigers at Fredrick C. Howdy Assembly Center.

It was a big contest against the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) defending champions, Jackson State. Grambling State fell to JSU 67-52.

Watch the video above for your Post Game Recap of Saturday’s afternoon game.