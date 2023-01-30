GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In a Monday Night Hoops battle for the second place spot in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) men’s basketball standings. Grambling State Men’s would come up short shy of three points after Alcorn State defeated the Tigers 63-60 at Willis Reed Court at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center on Monday night.

As a team, the Tigers went 22-of-43 from the field, including draining 9-of-17 from behind the arc. Alcorn State shot 49.0 percent from the floor (25-of-51).

The Grambling State Lady Tigers face another setback after dropping both home games back to back. After a slow start only seven shots connected to the rim for Grambling State Women’s Hoops halfway through the first quarter. At one point Alcorn State builds a 17-7 stretch, and the Lady Tigers fought back by outscoring the Lady Braves 23-16 in the third quarter.

Grambling State trailed 45-40 heading into the fourth however Alcorn State would continue to hold on to win 58-52.

Colbi Maples led Grambling State with 14 points, five rebounds, and one steal. Teammate

Phylicia Allen chipped in with 13 points and one rebound, while fellow Lady Tiger Leah Morrow produced 12 points, nine rebounds, and one assist.

Tyginae Wright led the Lady braves with 16 points.

Inside The Numbers reported by: https://gsutigers.com/

Grambling was 17-of-62 (27.4 percent) shooting and 17-of-25 (68 percent) from the charity stripe.

Alcorn State shot 35.6 percent (21-of-59) from the field and 48 percent (12-of-25) from the free throw line.

The Lady Tigers registered 43 rebounds, including 24 off the defensive glass.

The Lady Braves pulled down 50 rebounds, with 21 coming from the offensive end.

Grambling finished with 32 points in the paint, 14 points off 17 Alcorn State turnovers, 8 fast breakpoints, and eleven second-chance points.

ASU produced 26 points in the paint, 15 points off 14 Grambling turnovers, and eighteen second-chance points.

Up next, Grambling State travels to the Dunn-Oliver Acadome on Saturday, Feb. 4th to take on Alabama State University. The Women’s game is set to begin at 12:30 p.m. The Men’s will tip off at 3 p.m. and will be broadcast on HBCUGo.