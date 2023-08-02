GRAMBLING, La (KTVE/KARD)— Grambling State Football were back on the gridiron as they opened day one of fall practice. The G-Men are now 30 days away from kick-off in the second year of the Hue Jackson era.

The coaching staff was impressed with the effort and intensity the players displayed on the field and noted that this was just the beginning of what is more to come.

“Day one was it was a good day with hot obviously,” says Head Coach Hue Jackson. “Our players a fight through the heat with bigger, stronger faster football team you can see it we gotta put it all together. That was day one of this journey with many days ahead of us and a lot of time to get it together.

Grambling Football fall camp will run for the next two weeks. Then the G-men will open their 2023 camping at the rick city classic on September 2nd versus Hampton University at the Red Bull Arena in Newark, New Jersey.