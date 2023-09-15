GRAMBLING, La. | After opening the season with back-to-back road trips, the Grambling State University football returns to the friendly confines of Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium to take on Florida Memorial at 2 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN+.

The radio call will be handled by Santoria Black and will be carried on 99.3 The Peach.

The Tigers look to get on track after suffering a 72-10 loss to No. 14 LSU last weekend. GSU (0-2) did have some positives come out of that matchup, particularly in the way the offense was able to move the ball consistently against a Power Five defense.

Offensively, GSU ranks fifth in the SWAC in total offense, posting 355 yards per game.

Chance Williams had his breakout game for Grambling State, rushing for a career-high 106 yards on seven carries. As a team, the Tigers rolled up 320 yards of offense. However, GSU looks to improve defensively and cut down on penalties as the Tiger currently rank at the bottom in both categories.

The Tigers are allowing 528.0 yards of offense per contest.

Florida Memorial (1-1) is an unfamiliar foe for Grambling as the Lions and Tigers have never met on the gridiron.

FMU, who once fielded a football team from 1945 to 1958, restarted its football program in 2021, ending a decades-long hiatus.

Florida Memorial, led by head coach Bobby Rome II, is coming off a 38-31 win over Edward Waters College in the Big Cat Classic. The Lions, who compete in NAIA’s SUN Conference, boast a high-scoring offense and a strong rushing attack.

Over the Lions’ first two games, they are averaging 42.5 points per game and 320.5 yards on the ground.

ABOUT THE GAME

This game marks the first meeting between Grambling State and Florida Memoiral in the history of the programs

Saturday’s game is the home opener for GSU.

Grambling State is searching for its first victory since defeating UAPB 36-10 on Nov. 5, 2022.

FMU will playing its second Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) opponent in as many years. Last season, the Lions were defested by Southern 86-0.

GSU was predicted to finish fourth in the SWAC preseason West Division poll.

FMU was chosen to finish 6th in the SUN Conference

ABOUT GRAMBLING STATE

ABOUT FLORIDA MEMORIAL

FMU comes into the contest after earning its first win of the season, defeating Edward Waters 38-31.

FMU is a member of NAIA and competes in the SUN Conference.

The Lions lead the SUN Conference in points per game (42.5) and rushing yards per contest (320.5 yards).

