GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD)— For the first time since 2006, Grambling State football experienced its first homecoming loss after an Alabama A&M second-half offensive performance. The Bulldogs rushed the ball for 336 yards to hand the G-men its second conference loss Saturday afternoon on Williams-Harris Field inside the Eddie G. Robinson Memorial stadium.

Next up for Grambling State, the G-Men will have a bye week to regroup before welcoming Bethune-Cookman to town on Oct. 28 for Senior Day.