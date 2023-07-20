Grambling, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Football is around the corner and the Grambling State University Tigers are revving up to let out their best roar while one of their own will also be getting ready to shine in a different set of colors next year.

Defensive end Sundiata Anderson was selected to the East-West Shrine Bowl 1,000 after a stellar season in 2022. He finished as the third leading tackler with fifty on the year and also led the team in sacks.

The Shrine Bowl is the longest running college all-star football game since it began in 1925. Anderson will be playing alongside some of the best college players inside the Dallas Cowboys facility in Frisco, Texas.

The All-Swac Second Team honoree will be asked to be a big part of the Tiger’s defense as they continue gear up for the season opener in the Brick City Classic in New Jersey.